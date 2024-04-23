Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CDNS, HAL, MSCI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS), where a total of 8,330 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 833,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,800 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 28,456 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 11,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) options are showing a volume of 2,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of MSCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of MSCI. Below is a chart showing MSCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

