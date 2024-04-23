Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CDNS, HAL, MSCI

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 28,456 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 11,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) options are showing a volume of 2,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of MSCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of MSCI. Below is a chart showing MSCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CDNS options, HAL options, or MSCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: HRTX Options Chain
OPB Videos
DRIO Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.