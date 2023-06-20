Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CAR, ZM, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 4,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 448,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 476,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,800 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 51,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 130,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 14,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
