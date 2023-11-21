Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: C, WFC, TSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 107,963 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 16,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 82,606 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 24,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 14,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

