Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BYND, SAH, BURL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 27,094 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.1% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,300 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH) options are showing a volume of 2,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of SAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares of SAH. Below is a chart showing SAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 5,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

