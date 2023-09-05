Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BXMT, K, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), where a total volume of 7,976 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 797,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of BXMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,400 underlying shares of BXMT. Below is a chart showing BXMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) saw options trading volume of 11,082 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,200 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 7,806 contracts, representing approximately 780,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
