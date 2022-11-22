Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BW, NOW, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW), where a total of 4,496 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 449,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 914,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,000 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 10,246 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 36,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 2,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,900 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

