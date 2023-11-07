Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BTU, ZNTL, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 14,546 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ZNTL) saw options trading volume of 5,911 contracts, representing approximately 591,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of ZNTL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ZNTL. Below is a chart showing ZNTL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 7,386 contracts, representing approximately 738,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
