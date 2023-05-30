Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BMBL, BTU, HUM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL), where a total of 18,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.8% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 14,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 24,111 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,300 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:

