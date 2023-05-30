Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BMBL, BTU, HUM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL), where a total of 18,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.8% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 14,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 24,111 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,300 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BMBL options, BTU options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett
BCE Dividend History
Funds Holding FIV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.