Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, LEN, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 2,648 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 264,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 615,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $770 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:
Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 9,060 contracts, representing approximately 906,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,100 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 19,202 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
