Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, EL, APA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 2,462 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 246,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 552,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 5,686 contracts, representing approximately 568,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 23,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 5,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,500 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, EL options, or APA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.