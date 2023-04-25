Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BL, SRPT, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), where a total of 3,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 357,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.3% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 395,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 10,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.6% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,600 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 24,673 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 3,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,300 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

