Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, META, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 4,895 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 489,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2210 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2210 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 209,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 10,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 466,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 21,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, META options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.