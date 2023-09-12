Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, GXO, BLNK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 3,815 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 381,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 179.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 212,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2715 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2715 strike highlighted in orange:
GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 8,773 contracts, representing approximately 877,300 underlying shares or approximately 159.2% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) saw options trading volume of 33,200 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 159% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
