Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BILL, BLK, LLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total of 6,642 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 664,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,600 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 295,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 701,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 10,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
