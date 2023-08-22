Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BBY, CMA, JCI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 9,558 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 955,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 9,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 955,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,200 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) saw options trading volume of 20,037 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 9,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,700 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

