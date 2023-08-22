Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BBY, CMA, JCI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 9,558 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 955,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 9,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 955,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,200 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) saw options trading volume of 20,037 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 9,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,700 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBY options, CMA options, or JCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GBL Insider Buying
BLEU market cap history
Brown and Brown Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.