Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BALY, IIPR, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bally's Corp (Symbol: BALY), where a total volume of 993 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 99,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of BALY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of BALY. Below is a chart showing BALY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,441 contracts, representing approximately 144,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 49,956 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BALY options, IIPR options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
