Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, WDC, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 1,007 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 140,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2980 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2980 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 29,771 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,600 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 20,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

