Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, WDC, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 1,007 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 140,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2980 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2980 strike highlighted in orange:
Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 29,771 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,600 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 20,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, WDC options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Highest Yield Preferreds
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TECS
JMP market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.