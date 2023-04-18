Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, TGT, ZION

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 1,065 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 146,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 44 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 15,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 31,976 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,900 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

