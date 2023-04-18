Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, TGT, ZION

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 1,065 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 146,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 44 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 15,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 31,976 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,900 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, TGT options, or ZION options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Live Cash Dividend Declarations Feed
BXMT Next Dividend Date
ETFs Holding PAYC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.