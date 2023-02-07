Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AYX, DVN, LMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX), where a total of 3,993 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 399,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 879,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 32,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,200 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 7,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 770,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AYX options, DVN options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

