AXP

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, WFC, RIOT

January 03, 2023 — 03:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 10,713 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 83,008 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 10,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 33,768 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 3,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,000 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

