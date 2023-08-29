Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, RH, JXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 10,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 2,940 contracts, representing approximately 294,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) options are showing a volume of 3,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 380,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of JXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of JXN. Below is a chart showing JXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, RH options, or JXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding MTVC
ACER market cap history
ETFs Holding VAR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.