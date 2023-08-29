Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, RH, JXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 10,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 2,940 contracts, representing approximately 294,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) options are showing a volume of 3,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 380,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of JXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of JXN. Below is a chart showing JXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

