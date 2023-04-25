News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, GNRC, ILMN

April 25, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 15,872 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 4,760 contracts, representing approximately 476,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 4,349 contracts, representing approximately 434,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,400 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

