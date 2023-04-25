Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, GNRC, ILMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 15,872 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 4,760 contracts, representing approximately 476,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 4,349 contracts, representing approximately 434,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,400 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, GNRC options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SUMR Insider Buying
DEI Price Target
IBCB Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.