Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXON, ARCB, MDC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON), where a total of 4,884 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 488,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.5% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 673,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,300 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) saw options trading volume of 1,546 contracts, representing approximately 154,600 underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 219,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC) options are showing a volume of 3,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of MDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,100 underlying shares of MDC. Below is a chart showing MDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXON options, ARCB options, or MDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.