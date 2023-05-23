Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, LVS, HUM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 40,920 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 215.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 5,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 56,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 35,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 5,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 591,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:
