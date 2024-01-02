Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, JNJ, HAS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 25,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 38,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,000 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 9,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 970,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, JNJ options, or HAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DCT
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RTTR
GSUM shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.