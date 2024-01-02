Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, JNJ, HAS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 25,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 38,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,000 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 9,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 970,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

