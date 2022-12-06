Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVAV, DVN, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total volume of 933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 93,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,800 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 50,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,000 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 294,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, DVN options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.