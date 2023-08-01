News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ATVI, ZBRA, NCLH

August 01, 2023 — 01:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 236,736 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.7% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 101,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) saw options trading volume of 3,909 contracts, representing approximately 390,900 underlying shares or approximately 117.9% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 137,253 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 104.5% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 8,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,200 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATVI options, ZBRA options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

