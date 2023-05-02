Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ATEX, LMT, ASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX), where a total volume of 474 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 47,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 5,522 contracts, representing approximately 552,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,900 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH) saw options trading volume of 1,465 contracts, representing approximately 146,500 underlying shares or approximately 44% of ASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of ASH. Below is a chart showing ASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

