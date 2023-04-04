Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ARCH, OXY, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total volume of 2,714 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 271,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 87,499 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 6,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,900 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 13,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:
