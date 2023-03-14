Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APPS, WFC, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total volume of 21,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.4% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,700 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 196,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 20,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 269,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 26,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

