Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APO, ASLE, HTZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 12,233 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,100 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

AerSale Corp (Symbol: ASLE) options are showing a volume of 2,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 255,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of ASLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,200 underlying shares of ASLE. Below is a chart showing ASLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 20,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 9,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,200 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

