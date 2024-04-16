News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, BA, HUM

April 16, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 208,330 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 16,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 44,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,500 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 9,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 993,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

