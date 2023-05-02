Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, ATVI, CEIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 631,044 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 63.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 64.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 39,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 86,285 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 93.6% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 4,989 contracts, representing approximately 498,900 underlying shares or approximately 89.5% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
