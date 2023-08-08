Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMRS, CLDT, IAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amyris Inc (Symbol: AMRS), where a total of 26,257 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of AMRS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $0.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,600 underlying shares of AMRS. Below is a chart showing AMRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $0.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Chatham Lodging Trust (Symbol: CLDT) saw options trading volume of 1,001 contracts, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of CLDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of CLDT. Below is a chart showing CLDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Iac Inc (Symbol: IAC) options are showing a volume of 2,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 257,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMRS options, CLDT options, or IAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Shares To Watch
Institutional Holders of QQQ
OMC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.