Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMRS, CLDT, IAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amyris Inc (Symbol: AMRS), where a total of 26,257 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of AMRS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $0.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,600 underlying shares of AMRS. Below is a chart showing AMRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $0.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Chatham Lodging Trust (Symbol: CLDT) saw options trading volume of 1,001 contracts, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of CLDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of CLDT. Below is a chart showing CLDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iac Inc (Symbol: IAC) options are showing a volume of 2,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 257,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMRS options, CLDT options, or IAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.