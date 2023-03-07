Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMR, UBER, SIVB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total volume of 1,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 127,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,800 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 154,832 contracts, representing approximately 15.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 19,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) options are showing a volume of 2,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

