Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, PINS, JOE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 11,048 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 32,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 8,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,200 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) options are showing a volume of 862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 86,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 211,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,000 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

