Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, MDGL, NVCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 17,026 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 1,501 contracts, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 265,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,600 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) saw options trading volume of 2,400 contracts, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,700 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, MDGL options, or NVCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

