Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, FRPT, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 136,950 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 15,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) options are showing a volume of 3,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 25,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

