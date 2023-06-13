Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, CHPT, CELH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 416,778 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 41.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 321.4% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 69,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 185,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.5% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 26,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 16,676 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 137.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,000 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMC options, CHPT options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MDRM Options Chain
Funds Holding RTIX
WDI Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.