AMC

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, CHPT, CELH

June 13, 2023 — 03:56 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 416,778 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 41.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 321.4% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 69,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 185,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.5% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 26,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 16,676 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 137.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,000 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

