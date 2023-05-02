Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, APO, TRN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 202,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.3% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 19,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 11,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,800 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) saw options trading volume of 2,078 contracts, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of TRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of TRN. Below is a chart showing TRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
