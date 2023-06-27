Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMAT, JNPR, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 34,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,500 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) saw options trading volume of 20,130 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,600 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 6,689 contracts, representing approximately 668,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, JNPR options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.