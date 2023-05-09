Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AM, RIVN, ARRY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM), where a total volume of 11,885 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of AM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 11,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AM. Below is a chart showing AM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 90,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 12, 2023, with 7,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,300 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY) saw options trading volume of 13,273 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ARRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,600 underlying shares of ARRY. Below is a chart showing ARRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
