Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALK, AMLX, CROX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total of 6,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 691,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMLX) options are showing a volume of 3,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 390,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of AMLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of AMLX. Below is a chart showing AMLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 9,417 contracts, representing approximately 941,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALK options, AMLX options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

