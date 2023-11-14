Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, WMT, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 13,508 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.4% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 32,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 4,129 contracts, representing approximately 412,900 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, WMT options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.