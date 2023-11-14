Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, WMT, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 13,508 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.4% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 32,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 4,129 contracts, representing approximately 412,900 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, WMT options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Best High Yield Stocks
DYLS YTD Return
CRR market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.