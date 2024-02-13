News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AKAM, MGM, MRNA

February 13, 2024 — 01:16 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total volume of 9,070 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 907,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 23,841 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 18,404 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, MGM options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
