Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AKAM, MGM, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total volume of 9,070 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 907,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 23,841 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 18,404 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, MGM options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.