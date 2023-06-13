Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AI, GILD, AMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 333,353 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 33.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 23,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 42,002 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,200 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 1,975 contracts, representing approximately 197,500 underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

