Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AGYS, GPI, IDCC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS), where a total volume of 774 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 77,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) options are showing a volume of 1,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 1,006 contracts, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,600 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

