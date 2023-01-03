Markets
AGYS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AGYS, GPI, IDCC

January 03, 2023 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS), where a total volume of 774 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 77,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) options are showing a volume of 1,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 1,006 contracts, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,600 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AGYS options, GPI options, or IDCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDC Baby Bonds and Preferreds
 Institutional Holders of NFH
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGYS
GPI
IDCC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.