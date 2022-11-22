Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADSK, ABBV, MPC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 12,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.6% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 43,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 20,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 21,200 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,400 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, ABBV options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Low PE Ratios
BNY Average Annual Return
GGG market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.