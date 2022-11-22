Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADSK, ABBV, MPC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 12,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.6% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 43,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 20,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 21,200 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,400 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, ABBV options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.