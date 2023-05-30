News & Insights

ADP

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADP, NEE, CSCO

May 30, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP), where a total volume of 6,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 673,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 28,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,300 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 80,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50.50 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 8,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,800 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADP options, NEE options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

