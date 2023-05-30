Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, ATVI, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 42,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 69,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 11,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 12,849 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 99.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

