Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, ATVI, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 42,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 69,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 11,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 12,849 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 99.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, ATVI options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Dividends
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HTGX
HLX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.